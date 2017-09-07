Salary Syndicate Frustrating Government Efforts – Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom Thursday raised the alarm that a salary syndicate working to frustrate the ongoing workers screening was behind the strike action embarked by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the state.

Ortom stated this when the Local Organizing Committee, 2017 International Convention of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) paid him a courtesy call at the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi.

The branch chapter of the NLC in Benue had directed its members to proceed on one week warning strike, which commenced on September 5 to register its grievances.

The state workers were currently owed salary arrears of six months, while local government and primary school teachers were owed 11 months.

The ongoing workers screening was the fourth since the inception of Gov. Ortom but workers kicked that despite the screenings, there has been no result leading to payment of the backlog of owed salaries .

Ortom, however, regretted that Labour leaders, who were involved in the disbursement of the monthly allocations in the state and never complained of any suspicion about the process would suddenly embark on strike at the pick of worker screening.

According to him,”I smell a rat in the current strike action by workers in the state and think that it might be a ploy to frustrate the ongoing salary verification exercise.

“Upon deeper reflections, I realized that the strike might have been instigated by the same syndicate that was benefiting from the over bloated salary bill of the state and had encouraged the strike as a strategy to frustrate the verification exercise.

Ortom, however, vowed that his administration was determined to conclude the screening in order to ascertain the genuine workers on the payroll in order authentic the state wage bill.

He explained that he had been faithful in implementing his understanding with labour, which was to combine federal allocations of two months to pay one month full salary to all categories of workers in the state.