Saraki Assures Of NASS Readiness To Boost Power Sector Reform

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki has assured Nigerians of the preparedness of the National Assembly to fully support and drive initiatives to boost the nation’s power sector.

He gave this assurance in his address, at the opening session of a two-day stakeholders interactive dialogue/workshop, on the Nigerian power sector organised by the National Assembly in Abuja.

Saraki noted that though both the legislature and executive wasted past opportunities to come together to find solution to the nation’s perennial power problem, the time has come to find lasting cures to the power problems in Nigeria.

“I am very delighted that we are gathered together today to seek a solution to, perhaps, the most significant challenge to our quest for economic development; the issue of providing adequate power for our economy,” Saraki said.

He added that “The Nigerian power sector in spite of the enormous resources committed to it within the last 14 years has remained in a perilous state, delivering very disappointing results”.

Continuing the senate president said “today, we are on the verge of a total systemic breakdown and I see this as an opportunity to stop this train from derailing completely. Opportunities for both the Legislature and Executive to come together to forge a solution to this perennial problem have been wasted in the past. We cannot afford to waste the opportunity we have now”.

“We owe it to the people who have entrusted us with the privilege of working out solutions to their problems by electing us to our various offices that we are hard on our heels to bring them solutions not complaints. Wherever you go in the country nothing represents the failure of government and leadership in the mind of Nigerian like the epileptic power situation in the country. Fixing it is at the highest priority list of our people,” he stated further.

He said Nigerians “are demanding that we do all that is in our power to reverse this long and unenviable power sector blight. We must get it right. The first step is this forum”

He however assured that the current National Assembly will be relying heavily on Nigerians wisdom and input, to craft the right legislative initiatives that will help to deliver a new and more reliable Nigerian power sector for the Nigerian economy.

While saying that there is need for sacrifice on the part of all Nigerians to get out of the power challenge, he said the government on its part must be sincerely committed to providing the right environment and fulfill its part of the deal without equivocation.

“Unless all players speak frankly, open-mindedly and honestly we will not get the right solutions,” he said.