Saraki Reshuffles Senate Committees- TheWillNigeria

Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has announced the reshufflement of some standing committees of the Senate as the upper chamber resumed plenary on Tuesday.

Saraki named Senator Andy Uba (Anambra South), former Chairman, Senate committee on Public Accounts before he defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as Chairman, Senate committee on Interior.

Saraki then named Senator Mathew Urhoghide (Edo South), former chairman, Senate committee on Culture and Tourism, to replace Uba as chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts as the committee is statutorily meant to be chaired by the opposition party.

Other appointments included Senator Sabo Mohammed, chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment with Senator Mohammed Sani Mustapha as Vice Chairman; Senator Raji Rasaki, Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism.

Senator Solomon Adeola, formerly Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications, was named Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, extracted from the committee on petroleum, with Senator Godswill Akpabio as Vice Chairman.

Saraki named Senator Stella Oduah, chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration while Senator Buka Mustapha was named Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market.

Senator Nurudeen Adeleke (Osun West) was named Vice Chairman, Senate committee on Communications while Senator Babajide Omoworare (Osun East) was named Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.