Saraki Urges Youths to Harness Benefits of Agro Finance law

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerian youths to take advantage of the Agriculture Finance Bill recently passed by the 8th Senate to further their engagements in agriculture business.

He also expressed his happiness that youths have taken to agriculture as a means of livelihood instead of waiting endlessly for non-existing white collar jobs.

The Senate President spoke when the executive committee members of the Tomatoes and Orchid Producers Association of Nigeria (TOPAN) visited him at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

According to the Senate President, “the youths should take advantage of the recently passed Agro Finance Bill by the 8th Senate and access the benefits of agriculture on the small and medium scale financing and agro allied jobs. This bill, if properly harnessed by the youths would create jobs and ensure food security for the country and help grow the economy, especially in the time of recession in the country”.

Saraki assured members of the Tomatoes and Orchid Producers of the willingness of the 8th Senate to partner and work closely with them to ensure the realisation of the added value of agriculture to the economy.

The Senate President also expressed his happiness that the youths are gradually tapping into agriculture, especially through the use of high yielding seedlings and it’s benefits.

Earlier, leader of the tomatoes and Orchid Producers, Oyeleke Baba Job said that members encouraged massive production of tomatoes and orchids by offering training and technical assistance to producers in the rural areas.

By so doing, he said the association contributed immensely in improved and quality production of tomatoes and orchids as well as creation of jobs for the unemployed youths.

The courtesy visit was attended by the Senate leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Senators Philip Aduda, Theodore Orji, Ubale Shittu among others.