Saraki Vows To Sanction Any Aides Who Breaks The Law

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja.

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that he would not shield any of his aides who has broken the law from arrest and prosecution.

A statement by Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki called on the DSS to properly investigate the allegations against Mr. Ikenga and, if he is found to have acted against the law, then the law should take its natural course.

Yusuph said”though the Department of State Services (DSS) has not officially informed the Senate President of the allegations against Ikenga but Saraki having read the statement now circulating online will want to make it clear that he will never condone any action by any of his aides which threatens the peace of the country or is against the provisions of the law”.

The Statement signed by one Tony Opuiyo of the DSS accused the Rivers State Governor Nysome Wike of recruiting one Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere the personal aide to the Senate President of planning to mobilise hoodlums to cause violent breach of peace in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, during the Christmas season.