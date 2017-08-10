Saraki’s Aide Says Sack Of 100 Staff Is For Better Service Delivery

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate, Yusuph Olaniyonu, has said that the office of the Senate president is being restructured in a bid to maximise service delivery for greater output and to reposition the office to better serve it purpose. ?

?There has been reports making the rounds that Saraki sacked about 100 he inherited from his predecessor.

However, Olaniyonu, while briefing the Senate Press Corp, on Thursday, hinted that the restructuring was based on three categorize one of which is to support those that are needed to improve their efficiency to achieve the aims and objectives within and outside the office, while other were been redeployed back to their bureaucracy at the national Assembly. ? ?

The third categories according to him were those that were laid-off due to their inability to meet the demand of their offices. ?

He said that the exercise was based on the personal initiative of Saraki?, stating that the Senate Preaident had earlier in the year ordered a staff audit exercise. ? ?