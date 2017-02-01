Sen. Andy Uba Defects To APC

One of the arrowheads of the People’s Democratic Party in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uba announced his defection on Wednesday.

The APC is presently carrying out the updating of its register, with new members being welcomed.

The process commenced in Anambra State on Monday.

Uba defected to the APC in his country home, Uga in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.