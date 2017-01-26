Senate Adjourns Plenary Till Feb 21st For Committees To Work On Budget Defence

January 26 19:24 2017

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate, after it rigorously criticised the 2017 Budget, has adjourned till February 21st, to make room for the 68 Committees that would work on the defence exercise of the Budget.

However, the Senate President Bukola Saraki reshuffled Senators who are to chair the committees.

Former Senate Leader Ali Ndume is to Chair INEC while Senator Magnus Abe would chair FERMA. Senator George Sekibo would Chair Ministry of Interior while Senator Abubakar Kyari will chair Defence Ministry.

