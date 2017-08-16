Senate Again Begs ASUU To Shelve Indefinite Strike

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

To stave off another turbulent academic session in The nation’s universities, the Nigerian Senate has again appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) to shift ground and allow room for negotiation as their current positions over the matter would not do anybody any good.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Tertiary Institution, Senator Barau Jibrin, while addressing Senate correspondents on Wednesday, in Abuja, called on the Union to reconsidered its position, shelve the ?strike action and return to renegotiation with Federal Government.

Barau assured that Senate will henceforth monitor the negotiation between the committee set up by the Federal Government and ASUU, in order to ensure that the desired result of an amicable settlement of the disagreement between the two parties is achieved.

The appeal is coming barely 72 hours after ASUU embarked on a nationwide strike, due to failure of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 agreement it reached with the union. ?