Senate Approves 2017-2019 MTEF, Tasks CBN On Improve Naira Value

By Ayobami Joel

The Nigerian Senate has approved the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) advising the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) to work assiduously to improve the value of the Naira.

The MTEF is annual, rolling three year-expenditure planning which sets out the medium-term expenditure priorities and hard budget constraints against which sector plans can be developed and refined.

The Senate, while deliberating on Wednesday during its plenary, passed the fiscal strategy paper approved at 2.2 million barrels per day oil projection benchmark, and 305 naira exchange rate benchmark to a dollar.

The upper chamber also approved N822 Billion naira budget for government agencies, advising its relevant committies to ensure proper oversight of ministeries, departments and agencies.

?Chairman Senate Committee on Finance Senator John Enoh, spoke on the recommendations of the Joint Committees on the MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

Some other lawmakers also expressed concerns on the challenge of multiple exchange rates and the need for an official, stable rate while others admitted that the the MTEF report provides some flexibility towards the passage of the Budget 2017.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who appreciated all senators for their contributions and the Federal Ministry of National Planning, highlighted on the difference in the exchange rates at the parallel market and the official market.

In another related development, the senate also passed the National Assembly budget and research office bill which is aimed at assisting the legislature with vital information, data as well as researched analysis of Nigerias annual budget?.