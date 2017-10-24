Senate Commends Buhari On Maina’s Sack, To Investigate Ex-Chairman, Presidential Task Team On Pension

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking a prompt action in sacking Abdulrasheed Maina, ex chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension who was mysteriously reinstated into the Civil service.

The Upper Chamber has also resolved to set up an Adhoc committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the reinstatement of the ex-chairman of the Presidential Task Team on pension.

The Senate took this decision after reacting to the controversies trailing the reinstatement and eventual sack of the ex chairman of the presidential task force on pensions, during the plenary on Tuesday.

Senator Isah Misau had drawn the attention of the senate to the matter which has been a topic of major debate in the polity urging the Senate to take a position on the matter.

Lawmakers who spoke, took turns to condemn what they referred to as a major breach of procedure.

Senator Olushola Adeyeye of Osun Central, in his reaction, said the stealthy return of Maina is an indictment on all the security apparatuses of the country for their inability to notice and arrest him when he sneaked back into the country?.

Senator Bassey Akpan of Akwa Ibom North in his contribution urged the Senate to launch a quick investigation into the matter and bring those with complicity in Maina’s reinstatement to book.

Senator Dino Melaye who represent Kogi West, on his part, took a swipe on the Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami who was alleged to have been involved in the circumstances surrounding Maina’s reinstatement.

Senator Melaye maintained that the Attorney General is not acting in public interest and should be called to order?.

The reinstatement of Maina who was indicted for pension fraud has been a major topic of debate since it came to public notice.?