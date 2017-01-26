Senate Directs Commitee To Investigate Bureau Of Public Procurement Over Inflated Contracts

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Nigerian Senate has directed its Committee on Public Procurement Committee to carry out comprehensive investigations on some of the activities of Bureau of Public Procurement.

The Senate is aggrieved that the BPP contravened the Public Procurement Act, having directly awarded over-inflated contracts to companies not recommended.

This was followed by the Motion on the Irregularities in the Award of Contracts by the Bureau of Public Procurement BPP as raised by Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi West.

Speaking on the motion, Melaye explained that there are some irregularities enshrened in the activities of the Bureau of Public Procurement which must not be condoned by a srrious government.

He complained that BPP wrote a Letter of No Objection to contract requests of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, but later wrote that it cannot be granted.