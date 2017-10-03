Senate Directs Ministry Of Works To Dismantle Speed Bumps On Federal Highways

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has directed the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to remove all speed bumps indiscriminately erected on federal highways and to standardise and regulate speed bumps erection nationwide

The Senate took this decision following a motion on the urgent need to control the indiscriminate erection of speed bumps on federal highways, sponsored by Senator Barnabas Gemade and Stella Oduah, during the plenary session on Tuesday.

Senator Gemade who lead the debate on the motion ?noted that the speed bumps constitute nuisance as opposed to serving any useful purpose whatsoever.

The lawmaker observed that bumps are indiscriminately erected in several communities, villages, hamlets, petrol filling stations, markets and even individual homes.

However, lawmakers who contribute to the Motion cautioned on the need to put in place adequate speed limit mechanism to avoid unnecessary accidents being caused by over speeding.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekwerenmadu, who also stressed the need for appropriate measures to check excessive speeding on federal highways before removing speed bumps to avoid wanton waste of lives, expressed worries over the dangers inherent in removing the speed bumps without recourse to adequate regulation of speed by relevant authorities.

Though, the motion was approved by the Senate, there was a consensus on the need for ?adequate measure that will check excessive speeding to protect lives of citizens on the highways. ?