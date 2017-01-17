Senate Makes Case For Payment Of Salary Of Federal Judges

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Nigerian Senate has resolved to investigate the non-payment of federal judges for four months and has consequently mandated its committees on Finance and Judiciary to investigate and ensure the payment before next Monday.

This followed a Point of Order raised on the floor of the upper chamber at Tuesday’s Plenary, by the Deputy Senate Leader Balla Na’Allah that Federal Judges have not received Salaries in the last 4 Months, dating from September 2016.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, stated that the Judiciary is on First Line Charge to avoid issues like this and asked, however, the Judiciary and Finance Committees to see to it.