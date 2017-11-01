Senate Presses Executive For Adequate Funding Of NEDC

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja.

Due to several years of destruction by the activities of the Boko- Haram terrorists, the Senate has tasked the executive to ensure adequate funding for the North East Development Commission (NEDC), a newly created agency tasked with the responsibility of rebuilding the region.

The red chamber as well commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the NEDC bill which was passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives in Oct 19, 2016 and June 7 2017, respectively.

In a motion during the plenary, on Wednesday, the leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan explained that the bill is a direct response by the Buhari administration to addressing widespread devastation inflicted on the zone by the activities of Boko-Haram in the past eight years.

“The Commission will provide an institutional framework that will ensure transparency, accountability and prudent management of funds that will build the confidence of Donor Agencies and Foundations towards assisting and funding projects of the Commission,” he said.

Adding, Lawan said: “The Commission will end the huge humanitarian crisis in the Northeast that no other Committee or institution could have within the short and long term. As an institution backed by law, the commission would remain the biggest succour for people of the region that is adjudged to be one of the poorest regions even before the advent of the Boko-Haram crisis because their lives would be rebuilt through its activities.”

The motion also commends the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the leadership of the Senate as well as members of the upper chamber for their support in passing the bill, which would see to the restoration of normal life in the Northeast.