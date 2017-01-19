Senate Says Due Process Not Followed On Troop Deployment In The Gambia

By Ayobami Joel, Ayobami

Nigerian Senate has frowned at the deployment of Nigerian troop in the Gambia to execute the regional body Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS) mandate in ensuring that President Yahya Jammeh of the Gambia steps down on today, adding that due process was not followed.

This was reacted upon by the Senate President Bukola Saraki in a Point of Order he raised during the plenary session on Thursdsy, giving the constitutional guides and provisions on troops deployment.

Another lawmaker, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North) also averred that a Joint Session of the National Assembly would have been briefed before Nigeria deploys troops to any nation.

Reacting on the development, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, also added that the approval of National Assembly is needed before the actual point of troop deployment to any nation.