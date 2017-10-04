Senate Sets Up Committee To Investigate NNPC Boss Over Allegation Of Illegal Award Of Contracts

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has set up a panel to probe the activities of the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, over allegations made against him in a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

This was sequel to a motion raised by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, lawmaker representing Imo East, on the need to conduct a holistic investigation into the activities of the NNPC group, during Plenary, on Wednesday.

The panel is also to investigate the policy introduced by the NNPC Trading Limited, a subsidiary of the corporation, among other issues.?

?Additionally, the committee would probe claims that Baru single-handedly awarded contracts to companies worth billions of dollars.??

Senate President Bukola Saraki, while announcing the composition of the committee, which is to be headed by Senator Aliu Wamakko, said the contents of the letter, reportedly written to President Muhammadu Buhari by Kachikwu, must be investigated.