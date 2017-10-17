Senate Summons Fayemi Over Neglect Of Zamfara’s Lead Poisoning Victims

By Abayomi Joel, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has summoned the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi, to appear before it over the neglect of communities and victims affected by lead poisoning in Zamfara State.

?The lawmakers also mandated its committee on Environmental and Solid Minerals to visit affected communities to ascertain level of damage and investigate activities of the Ministry of Environment as it affects the mining sector.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu through her motion, at Tuesday’s plenary, updated the senate on the lead poisoning, which occurred in 36 villages and communities in Zamfara state, with varying effects ranging from blindness, infertility, and neurological defects.

Senator Tinunbu through the motion seeks the minister’s brief on framework to ensure the protection of residents of mining communities.

Rivers East Senator Magnus Abe who spoke while seconding Tinubu’s motion, said that the government must check the activities of illegal miners who out of greed are putting the lives of communities in great risk.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, said the motion was important as the senators bear the responsibility to protect Nigerians.

The senators after deliberations resolved to invite the minister to appear before the plenary to deliver a brief on its mining roadmap, implementation framework and how it intends to ensure protection of residents of mining host communities.

However, no date was fixed for the appearance.