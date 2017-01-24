Senate To Focus On 2017 Budget This Week

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The Senate has expressed readiness to begin debate on the 2017 appropriations bill submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari, this week.

Both chambers of the National Assembly had last week passed the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for 2017 to 2019, paving way for the consideration of the 2017 appropriations bill.

In the Notice Paper for the week from January 23rd to Friday, January 27th, issued by the office of the Chairman of the Committee on Rules and Business, Senator Baba Kaka Garbai, all three days of plenary will be dedicated to debate on the 2017 budget.

On Tuesday, prior to the commencement of the budget debate, the Committee on Customs and Excise, Chaired by Senator Hope Uzodinma, will be submitting its Report on the Bill to Repeal and Re-Enact the Nigerian Customs Service Management Act (2017).

Also scheduled for Tuesday, is a motion by the Senate Leader, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, for the re-appointment of President Buhari’s nominee, Mr. Aghatise Erediauwa, as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) — in accordance with Section 5(4) and 8(3) of the NDIC Act of 2004.