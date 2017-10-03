Senate Wants TETFUND, JAMB, Stakeholders To Branstorm On Post-UTME

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja.

The Senate has mandated it’s committee on Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Education to brainstorm with the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other critical stakeholders in the education sector on the viability or otherwise of Post University Matriculation Examiniation (Post-UME).

This followed a motion on the need to revisit the regulatory conflict between JAMB and universities offering admission in Nigeria.

The motion, which was sponsored by Senator Umaru kurfi, representing Katsina Central, brought to fore the fact that while the executive introduced the post-UME policy as a remedy to the decay in educational standard in higher institutions of learning, there have been public outcry of extortion from candidates despite the reqorous test they pass through at JAMB.

The senator lamented that the introduction of Post-UME has to a large extent failed to address the problem associated with JAMB.

The Senate has asked it committee to discuss with stakeholders on the way forward and report back within one month.

In his contribution, the Senate leader, Senator Ahmed Lawal said the introduction of the post-UME examination has to a large extent, failed to remedy the problems associated with JAMB.

In another development, the Senate deliberated on the urgent need to fund foreign missions in the face of myriad of challenges diplomatic missions are facing abroad.

The upper legislative chamber revealed that some missions might soon lose their property, especial budings to host countries, as a result of Nigeria’s inability to renovate the dilapidated structures.

lawmakers who contributed revealed that staff in the various foreign missions could no longer pay their rents?, while the school fees of their wards remained unpaid by the Federal Government.

The Senate resolved to form an Adhoc committee to discuss with stakeholders, including former ministers of foreign affairs, former ambassadors and other relevant individuals, on how to find lasting solutions to the challenges being faced by Nigerian missions abroad ?.