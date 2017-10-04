Senator Misau Wants IGP Idris Probe Over Misconducts In Office

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Isa Misau, has asked the Senate to probe the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, over alleged corrupt practices and misconduct in office.

Misau, while raising a point of order at the plenary on Wednesday, reiterated his earlier allegations against Idris, including the IGP’s alleged “secret” marriage to a serving policewoman against the public service rule.

The lawmaker had recently alleged that the police was collecting about N120bn annually from corporate organisations and very important personalities for security services, an allegation he made again on the floor of the Senate.

Misau however urged the Senate to set up and ad hoc committee to investigate his allegations against Idris, saying that he would provide documentary evidence before the panel.

While the request was approved by the lawmakers, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said members of the panel would be announced later in the day.