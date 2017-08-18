Serving Permsec To Forfeit N664m SURE-P Fund – Real News Magazine

A FEDERAL high court in Lagos, on Thursday, August 17, ordered the interim forfeiture of N664 million and $137,680.11 recovered from Clement Illoh Onubuogo, a serving permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

Justice Abdulaziz Anka, a vacation judge, made the order following an August 15, motion ex parte application brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Onubuogo allegedly converted the funds from the N10 billion released by the Federal Government during his supervision of the Subsidy Reinvestment, SURE-P, programme.

The judge also authorised the EFCC to seize a property described as ‘Clement Illoh’s Mansion’ located at Ikom Quarters, Issala-Azegba in Delta State and a hotel at No. 19, Madue Nwafor Street, off Achala Ibuzo Road, Asaba, Delta State.

Having granted the order, Anka directed the EFCC to notify the permanent secretary, in whose possession the properties were found, to appear before the court and show cause within 14 days, why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

The judge also directed the publication of the interim orders in any national newspaper for any interested person to appear before the judge, to show cause within 14 days why the order should not be made permanent.

He thus, adjourned the matter to September 6, for ruling.

Earlier, Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the EFCC, told the court that both buildings belong to the permanent secretary and were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of stealing.

Oyedepo, in the application of August 15, 2017, persuaded the judge that if the matter was not “urgently determined during vacation, the assets will be dissipated.”

He said the N664million consisted of N437,348,181.16, N97,300,613.44 found in Onubuogo’s First Bank account No. 3033750243 and N129,826,452.00 found in the possession of 15 persons working under Onubuogo’s supervision at the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

Those mentioned are, Salisu Bala Kura, Rabiu Said, Tonye Isokeiri, Buhari Maaji Dahiru, John Isokwa Kanku, Ahmed Mahmud Muazu, Muktar Sufian, Udoh Nnamdi, Umar Bello Mashi, Salogu Karo, Usman Bello, Ahmed Mohammed Makki, Umar Abubakar, Aliyu Abubakar and Enape Victoria.