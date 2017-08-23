SGF, NIA DG Know Fate Soon As Buhari Studies Osinbajo’s Probe Report

The long awaited probe report of the alleged financial misconducts of suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Babachir Lawal and Mr. Ayo Oke, the also suspended Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), was on Tuesday submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Following the submission of the report, a decision is expected to be taken within the next few days on the two principal officer of the Buhari government who were investigated for fraud and gross misconducts.

Osinbajo handed over the three-man report to Buhari at about 2pm.

In a statement, Adesina says: “The meeting of the Federal Executive Council will not hold today.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents, shortly after submitting the report to the president, Osinbajo who did not reveal the content to the report said ”we have submitted a full report with recommendations to the President. We cannot of course give you any kind of details because the President has to look at the report, study it and then make his own decisions based on that report.”

Speaking further on the report, he said ”It is in the interest of the government and also the interest of the nation that things are done properly and that there is due process and that we are not unfair. You can be sure that we will do the right thing.”

Babachir was investigated for allegedly awarding N200 million grass-cutting contract to clear “invasive plant species” in Yobe State, to Global Vision Limited, under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE), a company in which he had substantial interest.

Oke was investigated for alleged $43.4 million operations cash found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at apartment 7B in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He had claimed that the money belonged to the NIA and was approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan for some covert operations.

Following Lawal’s suspension, Dr. Habibat Lawal was named acting SGF, while Ambassador Arab Yadam, was named acting NIA DG.

Earlier, the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC), which held throughout President Buhari’s absence while on medical vacation, in London was canceled, on Wednesday.

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, however, failed to give reasons for the cancellation of the meeting.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon,” he said in a statement.