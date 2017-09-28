Shortages Of Personnel Hit Oyo Government Hospitals

With heavy wage bills leading to unpaid salaries to workers, government hospitals in Oyo state are now hit by shortages of medical personnel especially nurses and doctors.

The shortages have been occasioned mainly by massive retirements of medical personnel especially nurses who had reached terminal retirement ages of 60 yeas or 35 years of service, depending on which comes first.

Investigations in major State hospitals showed that nearly all the departments in the government hospitals are short of qualified hands leading to the fewer hands overstretched with coping with patients.

At the Adeoyo State Maternity hospital, Adeoyo, Ibadan, at the Labour Ward where on a normal working schedule, there should be six nurses, you now have two nurses and the Labour Ward delivers an average of between 15 and 20 babies per day.

It was observed at the Children’s Ward, that instead of four to six nurses that should be on a shift, there are presently two and both are senior Nurses of the ranks of Assistant Chief Nursing Officers.

The lower cadres are not immuned to the shortages as there are fewer Hospital aides doing several runs in the hospitals.

At the State hospital, Ring road, Ibadan, the situation of shortages was the same as there are more senior Nurses on duty than those of lower cadres like Staff Nurses and Midwives.

Investigations showed that government through its frequent screening of its workforce is forcing the depletion of the government workforce but without replacement of either sacked workers or those who retired at the expirations of their service years.

A senior Nursing officer at the Adeoyo Maternity hospital and who would not want to be identified complained off record that nurses and other workers are currently overworked.

She said “we are overworked. We are two at any given time in my ward. In the last two years, many of our good hands and seniors have all retired and there are no replacement for those who had gone”.

It was discovered that for the medical doctors, many had left for federal appointments at the University College Hospital, (UCH), also in Ibadan and coupled with the fact that government is not employing.

A visit to the Ministry of Health at the State secretariat, no official was willing to comment with many claiming they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

A senior official acknowledged that government was aware of the shortages but government was handicapped with shortage of funds to recruit personnel especially nurses and doctors to replace those who had either resigned or retired.

The state government is currently owing state workers two months salaries for July and August while some local governments are owed more months.