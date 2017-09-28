Skales Exposed Olamide’s Secret To The Public

Baseline records artiste, Skales has revealed that fellow star, Olamide paid for the video of his super hit “Shake body”.

Skales revealed this on Twitter on Sunday.

According to the artiste, he was broke and could not afford to shoot a video for the song until the YBNL owner came to his rescue.

He wrote, “Guys iv been holding this back for so long but I gota let the world know @olamide_YBNL …actually gave me cash to shoot “shakebody vid.

“Back then cz I was super broke and couldn’t afford to shoot a video for that song I will neva forget it bro thanks a lot bro @olamide_YBNL.

“And since then my life has never been the same….GOD BLESS ALL THE REAL AND TRUE ONES OUT THERE.”

