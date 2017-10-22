Soje’s Suicide: Kogi State Government Blames Media For False Information

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The Kogi State Government has reacted to the alleged suicide of one Mr. Edward Soje, a level 16 officer and Director in the State Civil Service, saying that it is saddened in no small measure by the media’s report on his death.

In a release signed by the State’s Head of Service, Deaconess Deborah Ogunmola, the government said it was “appalled by the media reports on Edward Soje’s death. The certainty by the media that he committed suicide, and that he did it due to non-payment of his salaries by his employer, the Kogi State Government”.

“We wonder at this strange certainty. No media house has approached the Service or the Government with any query on the matter. There is also no single shred of proof provided to back up their banner headlines,” she said in the statement.

Explaining some facts surrounding Mr. Soje’s employment with the Kogi State Government, Ogunmola said “He continued to receive his salaries till December, 2016 even while the Staff Screening and Verification Exercise was ongoing.His pay was stopped after proof emerged that he falsified his age records. His confession to the offence is on video”.

Continuing, the Kogi top civil servant added “following engagements with Labour which spanned several months, the Kogi State Governor magnanimously commuted the disciplinary action due against certain categories of offenders by grant of pardon. Mr. Soje fell into one of the categories”.

“Pardoned staff were processed for reinstatement and payment in batches. Mr.. Soje was in the September 2017 batch and he was aware of this fact. The Kogi State Teaching Service Commission where he works has forwarded a template for payment to Government and Mr. Soje was aware that he was listed to receive 6 months back pay, leaving only 2 months (August and September) outstanding,” she further stated.

“Edward Soje was not just my staff, he was also married to my sister-in-law.. His death is shocking, both as one related to him in some way, and one responsible for him in an official capacity,” Ogunmola lamented.

The State Government however implored the fourth estate of the realm to always strive to verify information before going to the public, especially when lives are involved, and to avoid causing unnecessary distress.

It also condoled with the deceased family, especially his wife and three children amd promised not to intrude into their grief over their sad loss.