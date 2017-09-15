Eastern Governors Proscribe IPOB

Eastern Governors Proscribe IPOB
September 15 21:30 2017

The south-east governors forum has proscribed the activities of the Independent peoples of Biafra, IPOB in all the states in the zone.

The forum, in the same vein, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the military from the zone.

This was disclosed in a communique read by the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi state, Governor Dave Umahi, after the meeting of the forum, which was held Friday at Enugu State government House.

The meeting was attended by Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu; Dave Umahi, Ebonyi; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; and Willie Obiano, Anambra, Deputy Governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere.

Others at the meeting are: the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; and the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Enugu, Gen. Adamu Abubakar.

African Examiner

