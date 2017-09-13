South East Governors Setting Me Up For Assassination, Nnamdi Kanu Alledges

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu has accused governors in the South East of setting him up for assassination by soldiers deployed to the region.

In a statement, on Wednesday, Kanu however turned down a planned meeting with the governors scheduled for Friday, in Enugu, saying he alongside other leaders of the group were busy burying those killed in the clash with the military.

The embittered IPOB revealed that the group would reconsider its non-violent stance against the Federal Government in the wake of the military siege of the region.

“In view of the concerted effort by the oppressive Nigerian state to shatter the peace and tranquility of the South-East and the rest of Biafraland through military intimidation, it has become necessary for me to clarify why, regrettably, I may not be able to attend Friday’s meeting with the South-East governors as earlier agreed, for three main reasons,” he wrote.

“I have been reliably informed also, that a detachment of this same soldiers responsible for the murder of innocent unarmed IPOB family members have now been stationed near Enugu to ambush and assassinate me on my way to the meeting with the governors on Friday.

“On that same Friday the 15th of September 2017, the leadership of IPOB through the instrumentality of the Directorate of State (DOS) headquartered in Germany, will be meeting to vote on the viability or otherwise of continuing our struggle in this non-violent manner. There is urgent need to begin the process of defending ourselves in the face of relentless murderous attacks from the Nigerian state.” He wrote.

On the way forward, he wrote that “It is impossible to engage in any meaningful conversation with the governors in the midst of so much bloodshed, abductions and military siege of our town and villages. Accordingly, we will not engage in any meeting with anybody until the atmosphere is conducive and peaceful enough to allow for such.”