South-South Leaders Back Oyegun, Condemn Youth Protest In Abuja
October 31
15:23
2017
Prominent leaders in the South-South geo-political zone on Tuesday urged
the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John
Odigie-Oyegun to remain steadfast in his fight for the enthronement of
ideal democratic culture in Nigeria.
They also lauded Oyegun for playing a pivotal role in the fight against
corruption.
Reacting to the orchestrated attack on the person and leadership of
Chief Odigie-Oyegun by some misguided youths and their backers, the
leaders described the calls for Oyegun’s resignation as puerile.
“These individuals do not mean well for the ruling party. Chief John
Odigie-Oyegun is on the right track. He deserves the encouragement of
all” the leaders said.
In a statement akin to a reckless juvenile bravado, Peter Oyewole
demanded the immediate sack of Oyegun. He also accused the national
chairman of not supporting the anti-corruption crusade of the President
Muhammadu Buhari led-APC government.
“This is a laughable accusation and shows the ignorance of those
behind the protest” the leaders said.
In a statement in Abuja, the leaders repudiated the Youth protest at the
National Secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja.
“These protesters and their sponsors are driven by hatred and selfish
ends.”
Signed by the Chairman, South-South Front (SSF), Chief John Harry, the
leaders applauded Oyegun for the dignity, diligence and dedication
demonstrated in his duties as national chairman.
“We are in Abuja to show solidarity with Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. The
actions of people calling themselves Save APC Democracy Youth Vanguard
deserve unequivocal condemnation” the leaders said.
They advised the youths and their sponsors to look for better ways of
seeking relevance.
“Peter Oyewole and other misguided youths should find more
constructive things to do “
They also urged the national chairman to remain firm and not be
distracted in the onerous task of building the ruling party.
“We cannot afford any further distraction as the tasks ahead of this
government are enormous. Let Oyegun continue with his good works. Let
the good people of Nigeria, not be misled.”
“APC is the most democratic party in Nigeria. Oyegun is securing level
playing field for APC members” the leaders added.
