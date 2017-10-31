South-South Leaders Back Oyegun, Condemn Youth Protest In Abuja

Prominent leaders in the South-South geo-political zone on Tuesday urged

the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John

Odigie-Oyegun to remain steadfast in his fight for the enthronement of

ideal democratic culture in Nigeria.

They also lauded Oyegun for playing a pivotal role in the fight against

corruption.

Reacting to the orchestrated attack on the person and leadership of

Chief Odigie-Oyegun by some misguided youths and their backers, the

leaders described the calls for Oyegun’s resignation as puerile.

“These individuals do not mean well for the ruling party. Chief John

Odigie-Oyegun is on the right track. He deserves the encouragement of

all” the leaders said.

In a statement akin to a reckless juvenile bravado, Peter Oyewole

demanded the immediate sack of Oyegun. He also accused the national

chairman of not supporting the anti-corruption crusade of the President

Muhammadu Buhari led-APC government.

“This is a laughable accusation and shows the ignorance of those

behind the protest” the leaders said.

In a statement in Abuja, the leaders repudiated the Youth protest at the

National Secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja.

“These protesters and their sponsors are driven by hatred and selfish

ends.”

Signed by the Chairman, South-South Front (SSF), Chief John Harry, the

leaders applauded Oyegun for the dignity, diligence and dedication

demonstrated in his duties as national chairman.

“We are in Abuja to show solidarity with Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. The

actions of people calling themselves Save APC Democracy Youth Vanguard

deserve unequivocal condemnation” the leaders said.

They advised the youths and their sponsors to look for better ways of

seeking relevance.

“Peter Oyewole and other misguided youths should find more

constructive things to do “

They also urged the national chairman to remain firm and not be

distracted in the onerous task of building the ruling party.

“We cannot afford any further distraction as the tasks ahead of this

government are enormous. Let Oyegun continue with his good works. Let

the good people of Nigeria, not be misled.”

“APC is the most democratic party in Nigeria. Oyegun is securing level

playing field for APC members” the leaders added.