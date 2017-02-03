Southern Kaduna: Arrest, Prosecute Sponsors – CAN, JNI Charges Buhari, El-Rufai

Kaduna State chapters of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and the Jama’atu Nasrul Islam, JNI, on Thursday urged the statement government to punish those behind killings in Southern part of the states.

The two groups spoke during a peace advocacy visit to their offices in Kaduna by officials of the state government.

Rev. Sunday Ibrahim, the state Secretary of CAN, said the state and Federal Governments should prosecute whoever is involved in the crisis, and urged Christians to ignore those pushing them to carry out reprisal attacks.

The CAN scribe called on all well-meaning Nigerians to push for the restoration of peace in the area.

Ibrahim said: “Without peace, there will be no meaningful development in any society.

“I believe one day it will be history, I believe this government will prosecute whoever is involved and the perpetrators should face the full wrath of the law.”

On his part, the state JNI Secretary, Ibrahim Kufaina, urged all responsible clerics to preach peace and condemn all forms of killings under any guise.

Kufaina said: “It is our duty to preach peace and according to our religion, any true Muslim will not engage in crisis or killing of a fellow human being.

“We read some religious leaders giving out figures of victims, but we didn’t give figures to the press because it may create further crisis and tension.”

Kufaina urged religious leaders to stop heating up the polity and engage in preaching reconcilliation, peaceful coexistence and forgiveness.

Ahmad Maiyaki, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and spokesman to former Governor Ramalan Yero, who was on the government delegation, said they joined in the advocacy for peace in spite of their political differences with the state government.

According to Maiyaki, peace was non-negotiable; as such Muslims and Christians must create the necessary peaceful atmosphere for them to worship their creator.

He said: “Any religious leader preaching hate and division is not representing his followers, but he is representing the Devil.

“The persistent crisis in Kaduna state which started before this government has slowed the development of the state.

“Looking at the heterogeneous nature of people, they look at religious leaders for guidance, as such clerics should preach peaceful co-existence’.

Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to El-Rufa’i, assured the people of the state that the main agenda of the government was building enduring peace and harmony.

According to him, the government will continue to engage traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, as well as other critical stakeholder in the search for lasting peace in southern Kaduna and all parts of the state.

Aruwan said: “We are here on a peace advocacy visit to CAN and JNI, and to also appreciate our religious bodies in Kaduna state for the roles they are playing to end this crisis.

“We hold religious bodies in high esteem and we appreciate their role in peace building and to ask them to do more for our people to live in peace.”