Spanish Prosecutor Calls For Rebellion Charges Against Catalan Leaders

Spain’s attorney general has asked for charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds to be brought against members of the deposed Catalan cabinet for their role in trying to create an independent state.

José Manuel Maza announced that he would ask the national court to bring the charges against senior members of Carles Puigdemont’s former administration. The supreme court would oversee possible action against the Catalan parliamentary authorities.

Maza said the charges were being sought “because their actions over the past two years have produced an institutional crisis that culminated with the unilateral declaration of independence made with total contempt for our constitution on 27 October”.

Under Spain’s legal system, his request will now go before the relevant judges for consideration. The independence leaders could be called to testify if charges are brought.

The crime of rebellion carries a maximum sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment, while sedition carries a 15-year penalty. Misuse of public funds is punishable with a six-year jail term.

On Sunday, the Spanish government said Puigdemont could be jailed within the next two months over his part in the regional parliament’s unilateral declaration of independence.

Also on Sunday, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Barcelona to call for Spanish unity, two days after some Catalan MPs voted to declare independence and the Spanish government assumed control of the region.

Spain’s prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, has sacked Puigdemont and his government and called regional elections for 21 December.

On Monday Spanish control over Catalonia was being tested as politicians and civil servants returned to work amid uncertainty over whether they will accept direct rule imposed by the central government.

Early in the day Puigdemont posted a picture on Instagram of the inside of the government palace, though it was not clear when the picture had been taken.

[Guardian UK]