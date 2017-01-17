Speaker Dogara Expresses Sadness Over Accidental Incident Involving IDPs

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has expressed sadness over accidental incident involving Internally Displaced Persons Camp, in Kalabalge, Borno state, by Nigerian Airforce fighter jet.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Speaker extended his heartfelt condolence to the families of the victims and prayed God to comfort them. He also prayed for quick recovery for the injured.

Dogara urged the military to investigate the incident so as to prevent future occurrence.