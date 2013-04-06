Special Report: The Plight Of CEP Students In Delta State University

By Benjamin Umuteme

The Continuous Education Programme (CEP) of the Delta State University Abraka, was originally planned by the school management to be for people who are working and would love to continue their education.

The part-time Programme while it is supposed to last for five years would be for those not below 25 years old.

But alas with the chances of getting University admission becoming slimmer, a lot of people have taken to the Programme to obtain a University Degree.

After five years, so many of them are at a crossroad as to what they thought is an easier way of not only obtaining their certificates but also participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

With the situation delicately poised, as many of the students who are supposed to have graduated from the Programme are confused as they do not know their fate at the moment.

While some had earlier harboured the faintest of hopes that they might find a way to be part of the NYSC Scheme, it has dawned on many that getting their Certificates and the Exemption letter from NYSC would need prayers.

Mostly affected are those studying Industrial Science Laboratory Technology, Biochemistry. Other faculties offering the Programme include Faculty of Social Sciences, Arts, and Accountancy.

Some of the Courses are yet to be accredited by the National University Commission (NUC), a body charged with the responsibility of regulating the country’s University education system.

According to one of the affected student who simply identified herself as Ms. Ese, “it will take prayers to get our certificate and Exemption letters which the school promised us at the beginning of the Programme.”

NUC had suspended Part-Time Programmes in Nigerian Universities saying many of the Programme did not meet the standard required for the award of certificates.

FrontiersNews investigations revealed that, the CEP kicked-off in the 2007/ 2008 session, when it was introduced into the University as a way of absolving students who could not come into the school through UTME and also generate income for the school which is now to the detriment of many of the students who had been deceived into the programme by the school management.

Pioneer students of the Programme who were admitted to study Biochemistry had graduated in 2012 with the fake assurance of having their certificate at the end of the day.

Some students who spoke with our Correspondent on condition of anonymity say they pay as much as N50,000 tuition fee (the highest in the school), yet they are subjected to all form treatment ranging from poor grading by their lectures to delay in issuing them certificate after graduating and many of them have been made to face extension resulting from poor performances.

FrontiersNews also learnt that the CEP students are randomly scattered among regular students as they are made to receive lectures with the regular students who got admission through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), examinations.

Their words: “We receive lectures with these their so-called regular students. We do not have separate lecturers, classes, courses neither course advisers. We have same courses together with them.”

“More painfully, when results are released, we discover that the regular students whom we sat together with are given better grades than us, and when we dare to ask to know why, they simply tell us that they are helpless over our issue.”

Our Correspondent learnt that a lecturer whose name was simply identified as Mr. Ashuba was said to have severally threatened the CEP students failure and poor grading after examination as he was not getting his own ‘share of proceeds’ from the Programme.

They further disclosed that out of a total of 25 students in a class, only 5 are allowed to graduate while the others are made to have extension so they can come back to pay exorbitant tuition fees which go into private pockets, stating that while other students of the school are been paid bursary, they don’t have anyone to make a case for them.

One of the pioneer students who simply gave his name as Eze said the CEP Programme was only open to candidates who are up to 25 years of age, as it runs for 5 years thus when they eventually graduate at 30, they can’t participate in the NYSC Programme.

Another student who craved anonymity for fear of victimisation said that “we took an oath before the management of the school that we are of age (25yrs).

Some of us are still under age but because we have no option left for us, we have to go to the length of swearing affidavits to enable us qualify for the course and to be given exemption letters in order to deny us from serving as other students”.

A student (name withheld) who narrated her ordeal to FrontiersNews said, she withdrew from the Programme three years ago when her results could not be computed alongside two others.

According to her, she returned to the same Programme after sitting for JAMB severally without any success.

“Am supposed to be among the pioneer students, but I lost out when my results could not be computed by those in charge of the Programme.

After sitting for JAMB with no good result to qualify for legible admission, I have to return to the Programme”, she lamented.

The students noted that, they have been taught how to falsify their ages as the only way out is to swear affidavit.

“After the Programme, we can still swear another affidavit to reduce our years to at least help us work longer when we eventually get jobs in the labour market”, they added.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that computation of results are ongoing, however, it could not be ascertained whether the results of the pioneer students of the Programme are among those presently being computed.

FrontiersNews further learnt that, the CEP Programme might have been scrapped as 100 level students were not admitted except for those in 200 till the present 400 level students which is an indication that they would be the last sets of students to be admitted to the Programme.

Some of the CEP students interviewed by our Correspondent during the investigations, expressed optimism that they would be awarded certificates at the end of the stipulated years of the Programme as they awaits their pioneer students to come for their clearance.

This is the task before the newly constituted governing board of DELSU headed by Mr. Tony Elumelu to sanitise the School.