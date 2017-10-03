Stock Morning Outlook 03.10.17

NIGERIA:

Stocks End Third Quarter Bearish

The equity market rounded up the third quarter of the year on a bearish note driven by declines in industrial and consumer goods stocks. The NSE ASI depreciated by 0.14% for the week to close at 35,439.98. Market Cap also appreciated 0.14% to close at N12.22 trillion. Market turnover was N14.08 billion; $39.20 million. The best performers included CILEASING (28.35%), FIDSON (17.33%), UNITYBNK (15.38%), TRANSCORP (10.57%) and HONYFLOUR (6.32%). The worst performers included AGLEVENT (-16.90%), MORISON (-12.00%), UACN (-9.33%), VITAFOAM (-5.99%) and CCNN (-5.00%). The NSE30 index depreciated 2.89%, the banking index appreciated 5.10%, the consumer goods index depreciated 1.87%, the oil & gas index appreciated 0.52% and the insurance index appreciated 0.61%. Overseas, American stocks finished higher driven by gains in healthcare and financial stocks, while European equities began the new quarter on a high note though Spanish bourses were low as investors reacted to the unofficial independent referendum in Catalonia.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

DANGCEM (N212.99): Closed flat at N212.99. Volumes decreased to 0.004m from 5.815m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N209.03. Dangote cement ended the previous session flat, following days of steady gains. We expect increased buying interest over the next few weeks as investors prepare for strong third quarter earnings.

NB (N165.00): Declined 0.60% and closed at N165.00. Volumes increased to 1.846m from 0.806m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N164.86. Nigerian Breweries saw some profit-taking in the last session, causing it to close lower at N165.00. We observed buying interest on Friday and can expect a rebound in tomorrow’s session.

TOP STORY:

Nigeria spends $600 million annually on sugar imports. The Director of Research and Statistics, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), disclosed recently at a workshop on the implementation of the National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) that the nation loses between $600 -$650 million of its foreign exchange on sugar imports for domestic use. The National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) was created in 2012 with the aim of reducing spending and attaining self-sufficiency by building the industrial capacity required to produce about 1.7 million metric tons of sugar and 161.2 million litres of ethanol locally by 2020. The initiative is also expected to create about 117,000 jobs by the target date. As at July 2017, when a midterm review was conducted, the plan was said to be failing with a performance rate of 15%. The main sugar producers involved in the initiative, Dangote Sugar Refinery, BUA sugar refinery, and Golden sugar are said to have only achieved 40% of the target set by the NSMP due to issues such as hostility and disruptions from locals of the communities where the sugar factories are and incessant flooding of sugar industries. In addition to this only two out of five factories have been refurbished and of the 39,200 hectares of land expected to be developed for the cultivation of sugar cane, only 9,000 hectares have been achieved. Also sugar production which was expected to have hit 145,000 metric tons by the mid-term of the plan stood at 21,000 metric tons. Despite all this, the NSDC remains optimistic about meeting targets as the Federal Government continues to work with private investors to meet set goals.