Stock: Morning Outlook – 04.10.17

NIGERIA:

ASI Sheds Gains as Bears Dominate Trading

The Nigerian equity market began the first day of the quarter on a bearish note as the NSE ASI depreciated by 0.38% for the day to close at 35,439.98. Market Cap also depreciated 0.37% to close at N 12.17 trillion. Market turnover was N 5.79 billion; $18.91 million. The best performers included CILEASING (9.82%), LEARNAFRCA (6.76%), CAVERTON (4.81%), NEM (4.31%) and UBN (3.99%). The worst performers included UNITYBNK (-5.00%), PZ (-4.98%), UCAP (-4.95%), CADBURY (-4.82%) and STERLNBANK (-4.76%). The NSE30 index depreciated 0.15%, the banking index appreciated 0.63%, the consumer goods index depreciated 0.86%, the oil & gas index depreciated 0.25% and the insurance index appreciated 0.12%. Overseas, American stocks finished higher with the three indices hitting record highs driven by strong gains in the previous session, while European markets closed higher amidst easing political worries and the release of economic data.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

NESTLE ( N 1215.00): Declined 0.40% and closed at N 1215.00. Volumes increased to 0.240m from 0.111m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N 1211.70. Today’s session was dominated by mixed sentiments as there were both buy sentiments and sell pressures, although there were slightly more bids than offers. The stock ended the trading day slightly shedding gains. We can expect the stock to trade higher in tomorrow’s session as buying interest persists.

UBA ( N 8.79): Gained 1.70% and closed at N 8.79. Volumes increased to 0.096m from 0.812m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N 8.77. UBA was on bid for most of the trading day driven by bargain hunting sentiments in the market. We observed significant interest in the stock and expect it to sustain its uptrend over the next few sessions.

TOP STORY:

Manufacturing PMI expands for sixth consecutive month. The Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) released the Purchasing Managing Index (PMI) which is a survey conducted by the CBN by compiling data from purchasing and supply executives to measure month-on-month (MoM) changes in the levels of business activities. The Manufacturing index expanded for the sixth consecutive month to 55.3 points in September, indicating progress in Nigeria’s industrial environment. The figure is 3.16% higher than the figure recorded in the preceding month. Of the sixteen sub-sector indices, fourteen reported growth. The PMI for the non-manufacturing index was 54.9 points, indicating a growth in production for the fifth consecutive month. Of the eighteen sub-sector indices, fifteen recorded growth with the utilities and agriculture sectors recording highest levels of improvement. A PMI index above 50 points indicates an expansion in the index, 50 shows no change and below 50 signifies a decline.