Stock: Morning Outlook – 22.09.17

NIGERIA:

ASI Sheds Gains on Mixed Sentiments

The Nigerian bourse closed negative yesterday as the NSE ASI depreciated by 0.05% for the day to close at 35,188.97. Market Cap also depreciated 0.05% to close at N12.13 trillion. Market turnover was N8.68 billion; $24.15 million. The best performers included NEIMETH (4.92%), NEM (4.46%), FBNH (4.27%), SKYEBANK (3.77%) and NB (2.98%). The worst performers included AIICO (-5.36%), CHAMPION (-5.35%), CAVERTON (-5.00%), OKOMUOIL (-4.95%) and VITAFOAM (-4.81%). The NSE30 index appreciated 0.24%, the banking index appreciated 0.23%, the consumer goods index appreciated 1.26%, the oil & gas index depreciated 0.65% and the insurance index appreciated 0.19%. Overseas, American equities closed lower as investors worried about the impact of the Federal Reserve’s possible December rate hike, while European markets were high following the Federal Reserve’s decision to roll off its $4.5 trillion balance sheet in October and also due to the possibility of a rate hike in December.

STOCKS TO WATCH

FBNH (N5.37): Gained 4.30% and closed at N5.37. Volumes increased to 8.811m from 5.688m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N5.28. FBNH closed higher yesterday after sessions of steady decline. The stock was volatile during the trading day, trading as high as N5.37 at intervals and as low as N5.20. We observed a significant amount of buying interest in the stock, this could be attributed to investors taking advantage of the low price. We can expect the stock to sustain its gaining momentum in future sessions.

DANGCEM (N210.00): Declined 1.60% and closed at N210.00. Volumes decreased to 0.0547m from 0.321m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N210.11. We observed minimal trading activity in yesterday’s session. The stock opened lower and traded at N210 throughout the day. We expect a rebound in the stock as there is still buying interest.

TOP STORIES:

Wema Bank to boost retail segment via N50 billion Commercial Paper. Following the receipt of regulatory approval, Wema Bank is set to launch a N25 billion Commercial Paper (CP) programme in two series as part of its N50 billion CP programme. The first series will raise N10 billion and will have a tenor of 182 days while the second series will raise N15 billion with a tenor of 270 days. The CP will open on the 25th of September and run till the 29th of September and will be quoted on the FMDQ OTC exchange with United Capital Plc and Greenwich Trust Limited acting as the lead arrangers. The money raised will be used to fund the banks short term financial obligations, help to improve and sustain earnings by boosting the banks retail segment and ALAT a digital banking platform which was launched recently. The lender hopes to attract 350,000 new accounts using its digital banking platform.