Stock Morning Outlook – 28.09.17

NIGERIA:

Equities Rebound on Positive Sentiments

The equity market closed higher yesterday as gains in large cap industrials offset losses in banking and consumer stocks. The NSE ASI appreciated by 0.44% for the day to close at 35,103.40. Market Cap also appreciated 0.44% to close at N12.10 trillion. Market turnover was N1.27 billion; $4.20 million. The best performers included CHAMPION (8.14%), NEIMETH (4.62%), LINKASSURE (4.55%), FIDSON (4.52%) and CILEASING (4.32%). The worst performers included MORISON (-8.33%), UAC-PROP (-5.00%), UPL (-4.81%), CAVERTON (-4.59%) and AGLEVENT (-4.41%). The NSE30 index appreciated 0.17%, the banking index depreciated 0.10%, the consumer goods index depreciated 0.21%, the oil & gas index depreciated 0.33% and the insurance index appreciated 0.69%. Overseas, American stocks ended yesterday’s session higher following the release of the US’s tax reform, while European equities closed higher as investors digested news about the rail merger between Alstom and Siemens and awaited information about the GOP’s tax reform framework.

STOCKS TO WATCH

STANBIC (N39.75): Gained 0.60% and closed at N39.75. Volumes decreased to 4.179m from 9.759m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N39.73. Stanbic gained slightly yesterday as we observed an increase in buying sentiment in the stock. We see the stock maintaining gains in today’s session.

DANGSUGAR (N13.65): Declined 0.40% and closed at N13.65. Volumes decreased to 0.829m from 0.959m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N13.66. Dangote Sugar finished lower in yesterday’s session due to profit-taking activity. We observed an increase in buying interest in the stock and as such we expect a price reversal in upcoming sessions.

TOP STORIES:

MPC maintains status quo. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) concluded its meeting yesterday with seven out of twelve members in attendance. In line with our expectations, majority voted to maintain status quo, leaving the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14%, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 22.5%, the liquidity ratio at 30% and the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +2/-5%. This was as a result of the improvements in the economy as seen in recently released economic data. The committee intends to monitor the gradual development of macro-economic drivers such as the implementation of the budget, economic recovery, employment generation, exchange rate and inflation. The committee members mentioned that although recovery is weak, outlook is generally positive as there are hopes that the implementation of the 2017 budget, increase in government earnings from oil sales and improvements in the non-oil sector will aid the recuperation process.