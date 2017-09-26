Stock Price List

NIGERIA:

Trading Week Begins Bearish as ASI Drops by 0.37%

Nigerian equities began the trading week negative as the NSE ASI depreciated by 0.37% for the day to close at 35,358.73. Market Cap also depreciated 0.37% to close at N12.19 trillion. Market turnover was N1.37 billion; $3.80 million. The best performers included FIDSON (5.00%), AIRSERVICE (4.99%), CUSTODYINS (4.91%), ETERNA (4.85%) and CILEASING (4.72%). The worst performers included JAIZBANK (-4.29%), SKYEBANK (-3.64%), NEIMETH (-3.12%), UBA (-3.01%) and WAPCO (-2.87%). The NSE30 index depreciated 0.48%, the banking index depreciated 0.48%, the consumer goods index depreciated 0.81%, the oil & gas index appreciated 0.30% and the insurance index appreciated 0.07%. Overseas, American bourses closed lower driven by declines in Tech stocks, while European markets finished higher following the result of German elections, where the AfD party won parliamentary seats for the first time.

STOCKS TO WATCH

OANDO (N5.80): Declined 0.50% and closed at N5.80. Volumes increased to 2.828m from 1.949m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N5.75. Oando sustained its current bearish trend in yesterday’s session as it closed lower at N5.80. We observed minimal buying interest in the stock recently which could be attributed to recent issues the downstream oil and gas company has faced in terms of corporate governance. As such, we can expect the stock to close lower today.

MANSARD (N1.91): Gained 0.50% and closed at N1.91. Volumes increased to 0.109m from 0.044m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N1.91. Mansard has been volatile over the last few weeks and though there has been minimal activity in the stock, it closed higher in yesterday’s session. We can expect a drop in the stock as there is little buying interest.

TOP STORIES:

MPC kicks off two-day meeting. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) commenced its two-day economic review meeting yesterday. At the last meeting, six out of eight members in attendance voted to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14%, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 22.5%, the liquidity ratio at 30% and the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +2/-5% while the other two members were in support of a rate cut. The committee voted to maintain rates to protect economic recovery from the risk of a volatile exchange rate and price instability. We expect the committee to discuss factors surrounding the macro-economic environment such as the improvement in PMI (Manufacturing 53.6%; Non-Manufacturing 54.1% as at August), recent drop in the inflation rate to 16.01% and the 0.5% growth in GDP (that indicates the Country’s exit from recession) and a stable FX market. We envision the committee retaining current rates especially as the food index remains the biggest driver of inflation with a YoY increase of 20.25% and MoM increase of 1.14%.