Stop Blaming Past Governments For Nation’s Woes Catholic Bishops Tell FG

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have called on the present administration to stop blaming past governments and focus on optimize strategies that will bring about positive changes to the nation.

In a Communique issued at the end of their first meeting of the year, at Jubilee Conference Centre, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, on Tuesday, the bishops lamented the worrying state of the nation, emphasising that “it is difficult to deny that Nigeria is undergoing very serious challenges and problems at the moment”.

The clerics said “it is true to say that the government and people of Nigeria do not seem to know how to confront our challenges. After nearly two years of the current administration, Nigerians should no longer hear past administrations blamed for the woes of the present. Our present governments, especially at Federal and State levels, have had enough time to demonstrate the capability to bring about the changes promised to Nigerians”.

They noted that “It is no longer news that Nigerians are truly suffering. Some of this can be understandable under a recession, however, there ought to be clear signs in national life by now that the government and people of our country are truly working to bring things under control. Regrettably, there is not much evidence of this currently. Instead, there is a growing sense of desperation in the general populace that the much expected change has been slowed down.”

The bishops said the unfortunate situation in the country provokes the manifestation of the current proliferation of false information, violent clashes, calls for the break-up of Nigeria and pervasive criminality and therefore called for the urgent restoration of the confidence of all Nigerians in the Nigerian nation.

They therefore reminded the Nigerian government to be more forthcoming with information concerning government, its officials and policies in Nigeria, admitting that Public perception is essential in any democracy as it is important for the public to be adequately and correctly informed about important public personalities and issues.

Reacting to the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhar, they said “The fiasco that is currently going on about the state of health of our president needs not occur if information surrounding the matter had been better managed. There is certainly need to restore the confidence of the Nigerian public in the information outfit of the government.”