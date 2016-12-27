Sunday Oliseh Appointed Coach Of Fortuna Sittard

Sunday Oliseh Appointed Coach Of Fortuna Sittard
December 27 21:33 2016 Print This Article

Sunday Oliseh has been named the new manager of Fortuna Sittard.

The former Super Eagles handler, replaces Ben van Dael at the Dutch club. Van Dael was shown the door, after winning just five matches from 19 this season.

A tweet from the club’s official handle confirmed the appointment.

“Welcome @SundayOOliseh to our family!” it reads.

Oliseh has not taken charge of any team, since he resigned as Nigeria coach in February 2016.

Speaking last week , the former Borussia Dortmund and Juventus midfielder said: “Deciding to resign from the coaching job of the Super Eagles is the most difficult decision I ever took in my whole life. It took me a whole month to decide it.”

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

AAG: Sports Commission Sends Athletes’ Blood Samples To South Africa

AAG: Sports Commission Sends Athletes’ Blood Samples To South Africa

I Want To Build A Winning Super Eagles, Says Gernot Rohr

I Want To Build A Winning Super Eagles, Says Gernot Rohr

Gerard Pique: Barcelona Defender Banned For Four Matches

Gerard Pique: Barcelona Defender Banned For Four Matches