Super Eagles Move Up To 50th Spot In FIFA Ranking

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles, moved one place up to 50th spot in the latest FIFA monthly ranking.

In the ranking published on FIFA’s website on Thursday, the Nigerian side got 619 points in December to up one step on the log.

Despite failing to qualify for the African Cup of Nations in Gabon, Nigeria is seventh in Africa, behind Senegal, Cote d’Iviore, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and DR Congo.

The Gernot Rohr side are however expected to improve their ranking in the forthcoming edition as international friendly games have been lined up ahead of the double-header Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon later this year.

Meanwhile, the top 34 positions remain unchanged with Argentina, Brazil and Germany still holding first, second and third place respectively.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on February 9, 2017.