Super Green FC Seal Historic promotion to Professional American Soccer League With Nigerian Management

The Super Green football club have sealed a historic promotion to the professional American Soccer League.

Super Green an Amateur club side is the first team to take advantage of the new pyramid system which sees them promoted as an expansion to U.S northeast professional teams.

The Super Green football club based in the State of Maryland has a Nigerian born born head coach, Richard Opanuga, who also doubles as the director of operations. According to a press statement by Adam Manning VP, League Operations during the league conference in New Jersey last week, SGFC Eagles OF Maryland will be playing out of Maryland state zoning as a professional side during this season at American Soccer League.

Speaking to the media, Opanuga said, the SGFC is committed to excellence after forging ahead to make history and by its difference in youth development through the ASL affiliation.

“This vision align with our core values and we are committed to pursue this dream as we forge ahead and storm the professional soccer landscape in America”.

The SGFC has won all the titles in amateur league in the northeast of America before being drafted by the American Professional Soccer league.