Support Gov Obaseki To Move Edo Forward APC Chieftain Tells Party Members

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North senatorial zone and Initiator/Founder of a political pressure group, Edo on the Rise Again (EdoRA), Mr Salihu Othman Isah has appealed to the people of the state to give Govenor Godwin Obaseki the chance to build a solid foundation for the state.

In a Press Statement made available to journalists, Isah said it was too early for party faithful to begin to denounce the APC government in the state for alleaged marginalisation.

Isah, who is currently the special adviser on media and publicity to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, said “it is just too early to begin to complain of abandonment at this time when the governor is barely weeks old in office”.

He opined that Obaseki needs their support more than ever to kick-start and put his administration in proper footing, advising that the party loyalists should also imbibe the spirit of exploiting the necessary party machinery to ventilate their grievances if any.

“In this aspect, he has been able to show that he is consistent with modern day governance of continuing where the previous administration terminated both in programmes, policies and vital projects. As a key figure in the immediate past government, I don’t expect that he will begin to discard the achievements he has contributed immensely to achieve,” he said.