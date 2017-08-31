Supporters Prevail On Olubadan To Stay Away From Eid Ground

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Supporters of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji have prevailed on him not to attend Friday’s eid prayers marking this year’s Eid el Adha Muslim festival.

His supporters who are mostly quarter heads, (Mogajis), have urged him to observe his prayers at his Popoyemoja palace in the town, following safety concerns raised regarding the possibility of clash between his sympathisers and those of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The two have been at logger heads over recent decision by the state government to upgrade some chiefs to the status of traditional rulers, a decision opposed to by the traditional ruler.

The eid ground located in Agodi area of the city is the monarch’s traditional praying ground.

But to avoid a clash between the supporters of the monarch, and those of the governor, the Mogajis on Thursday advised that the prayers be held at the palace.

The spokesperson of the over 300 family heads under the aegis of Authentic Ibadan Mogajis (AIM), Chief Olawale Oladoja, told newsmen that “there is tension in the land and we must be proactive to nip any untoward incident of attack that may occur at Agodi Eid ground.”

Oladoja said, “We are not afraid to confront any trouble makers anywhere they might want to attack our dear Kabiyesi but we feel that Eid prayer ground is a sacred place where anything that could warrant any form of clash should be avoided.”

He spoke further: “Just this morning, we went to resume at Popoyemoja, Kabiyesi’s palace in continuation of our solidarity with the highly revered monarch. And we sensed there could be attack by people sympathetic to Oba Adetunji on one side and another group that could be ‘pro establishment’ during the Eid prayer at Agodi, few metres away from Government House.

“We felt that it was important to save the neck of Kabiyesi from such ungodly development that may arise, it is important that we avoid the Eid ground for this year’s Sallah.”

The monarch will not be alone at the prayer ground in the palace, Oladoja said, adding that “By 6am tomorrow (Friday), we will all leave our residences to Popoyemoja where we shall all join Oba Adetunji to observe this year’s Eid prayer within the precinct of the Kabiyesi’s palace.

“Let me make it clear that avoiding Eid ground is not for cowardice as Ibadans are never cowards, after all, our forefathers were warriors and were never Lilly-livered. Our forefathers laid down their lives for our today and we shall never deviate from what they stood for and handed over unto us as far as the Olubadan chieftaincy succession and Ibadan Natives Law are concerned.

“We are ready and prepared to ensure the reversal of this charade called coronation of Obas in a land where Olubadan, for many centuries, remains the only King and sole consenting and prescribing authority in the land.”

The Mogajis had on Wednesday, instituted a case before an Oyo State High Court against the Governor, and all the newly promoted High Chiefs where they were praying the court to, among other things, declare “the purported amendment announced to have been made by the 1st defendant (Governor of Oyo State) to the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration is not in accordance with the Chief’s Law; contrary to the custom and tradition of Ibadan land, null, void and of no effect.”