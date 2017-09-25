Suspended Senator Ndume’s Constituents Protest Ahead Of His Resumption Oct 3rd

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Constituents of suspended former Senate leader, Ali Ndume, Monday, converged in Abuja ahead of Borno South lawmakers’ resumption at the Senate.

?

The group led by the Coordinator, Ndume Support Initiative Ibrahim Muazzamu, said the group was in Abuja in show of solidarity to Ndume who was suspended from the Senate.

?

?While answering questions from newsmen, Muazzamu said the constituents were confident that Ndume would resume office in spite of any unforseen circumstance.?

?

It will recalled that Ndume who was Chairman Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was suspended in March for a period of six months.?

?He was suspended for not conducting due diligence before filing a petition against the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and the lawmaker representing Kogi-West Senatorial District, Sen. Dino Melaye.??

He noted that the constituents were expectant that the lawmaker would continue in his effort toward the development of the area.

It was however gathered that Ndume is to resume on Tuesday, October 3rd.