Tackle Social Miscreants’ Menace, Insecurity In Ikorodu Industrial Estate, Investor Tells LASG

For investors to buy into the plan of the Lagos State Government to transform the state to true centre of excellence for businesses, an investor in fast-food industry has appealed to the State Government to tackle the menace of social miscreants and insecurity in Ikorodu Industrial Estate.

Mr Chukwudi Uwazie, the Managing Director, Hi-Five Noodles Ltd., made the appeal on Tuesday in Lagos.

Uwazie said that `area boys’ were fond of extorting monies from truck drivers hired to transport raw materials to industries in Ikorodu Industrial Estate and this was affecting their capital outlay and they would be made to pay extra money not budget to the drivers.

He also decried the state of insecurity in Ikorodu area of the state and appealed to the various security agencies to intervene.

He said that the insecurity had impacted negatively on business transactions and discouraged more investors from investing their capital in the axis.

According to him, many investors are scared of Ikorodu axis following the activities of cultists known as Badoo which had claimed lives of some people in recent times.

“Most of the time, we have to go to the barracks to arrange for some security personnel to guard our facilities and personnel from being attacked by the cultists.

“Most of our customers now refused to come and transact business with our companies because of fear of attack.

“This situation has led to a reduction in business activities but increased the rate of unemployment,’’ Uwazie said.

He appealed to the state government to provide adequate security in Ikorodu and other industrial estates in the state.

This would encourage many investors and entrepreneurs to invest in the state, he said.

He also appealed to the government to give more attention to the poor infrastructure there.

He said some of the manufacturers that would have invested in the estate were running away due to bad roads and poor power supply.