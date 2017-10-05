Teachers Day: Fayose Splashes Car, Foreign Trips On Teachers

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday brought a new dimension to the celebration of the annual Teachers’ Day by splashing cars, foreign trips, promotion and cash gifts on them.

The governor also fulfilled his promise of N100 million cash gift on them, as their bank accounts were credited with the money while the programme was going on at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor also removed the bar placed on graduate teachers in primary schools by ordering that those who had stagnated on salary grade level 14 be promoted to grade level 15.

Fayose, who gave brand new cars to the best teachers in primary and secondary schools, also gave a new car to the Headmaster General in primary school.

Another dimension was added to the annual event with the winners of the best teachers awards being sent on a seven-day all expenses paid trip to either Dubai or London.

Fayose also gave N500,000 to support the family of the winner of last year’s Headmaster General Award who died some months ago.

Fayose, while justifying the recognition given the teachers, said they had helped in silencing his detractors who said the gains recorded in the sector last year was a fluke.

Recall that Ekiti State came first in the National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations nationwide last year and repeated the same feat this year.

Also, the performance of the state in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) also improved tremendously with the state

recording 74.5 percent pass this year.

“You have silenced my enemies and you deserve to be appreciated and celebrated. With your support and commitment, we have taken education to high level. It is nor by book knowledge but by commitment. They said you must write exams and you were almost sacked by them but they were voted our of office.

“These same teachers that were suppressed and oppressed have made Ekiti proud. When i left office, the teachers were relegated and in fact they stopped the celebration of their day.

Thank God for their defeat and they won’t come back again to rule us in this state. They will come together but we fall and fail.

“Last year when we came first, they said it was because of what they did before leaving that gave us the resounding success, if that was the case, what about now? Education is like vaccine that when you take it, it remains in your body for years. The standard we have raised nobody can bring it down,” he said.

Governor Fayose said if the state should maintain her position next year, he would increase the cash gift to N150 million.

He gave them N50 million last year.

In his remarks, former Governor of the old Ondo State, Chief Bamidele Olumilua, said Fayose had made indelible mark in the state.

He stated that landmark achievements recorded by the governor were visible all over the state.

“I cannot but say the truth in spite of our political differences. I am not in the same political party with the governor, but I cannot but say the truth. Fayose is performing and his landmark achievements are visible all over the state. Anybody who passes through Ado to Ikere can see all that have been done,” he said.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Gbenga Olugbesan, said what Governor Fayose is doing in the state was in tune with the theme of this year’s celebration.

The theme is ” Teaching in freedom and empowering teachers.”

Mrs Opeyemi Ige emerged the best teacher in primary school, while Mr Egunjobi Adeyemo emerged the winner in the secondary school category.

Mrs Anike Apata emerged the headmaster general.