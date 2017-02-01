Telecoms Contributes N1.399bn To GDP In Q3 2016 Says NBS

Nigeria Telecommunications Sector contributed N1.399 billion to Gross Domestic Product, GDP, in Q3, 2016 which represents a 8.0 per cent increase, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS has said.

However, year-on-year growth declined in real term from 1.5 per cent in Q2 to 0.9 per cent, the lowest rate since quarter three of 2011.

In a new report titled “Nigeria Telecommunications Sector Summary: December 2016”, NBS noted that increased to 154,529,780 in Q4 2016 from 153,299,535 in the previous quarter.

This an increase of 5,443,240, or 3.66% relative to December 2015. This is 0.69 per cent higher than the year on year increase in the previous quarter.

The number of GSM subscribers has now increased in every month since April compared to the previous quarter, there were 1,287,605 more GSM subscribers in December, at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of 0.84 per cent.

The largest quarterly increase recorded by any GSM provider was Airtel, whose number increased by 4.09 per cent, from 32,775,916 to 34,116,409. By contrast, Etisalat recorded their largest quarterly decrease in subscriber numbers yet, of 7.65 per cent, and were the only company to record a decrease in December.

As a result, there were 20,809,889 Etisalat subscribers, compared with 22,534,800 at the end of the last quarter. Globacom and MTN had 37,357,843 and 61,840,461 subscribers respectively, and recorded quarter on quarter growth of 1.06 per cent and 2.12 per cent.

MTN accounted for 40.12 per cent of subscribers; a slightly smaller share of the market than at the end of 2015, but larger than in any intervening quarters. Etisalat also recorded a decline in its market share relative to the previous year, and in December 2016 accounted for 13.50 per cent of subscribers. Airtel and Globacom both increased their shares over the same period, to 22.14 per cent and 24.24 per cent respectively. Globacom’s increase was larger however, at 2.04 per cent, compared to 0.43 per cent for Airtel.

“The number of fixed wireless line relative to September 2016, and by subscriptions fell in December 2016, by 12.54% 55.03% relative to December 2016. On the other hand, there were 127,648 subscribers in December 2016, only 0.19% more than the 127,564 recorded in September, and only 0.07% more than the 127,410 recorded in December of the previous year,” the report said.

CDMA had 0.14 per cent while fixed wired and wireless subscribers make up 0.08 per cent and 0.02 per cent respectively. Voice over Internet Protocol, VoIP, accounted for 0.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, the report stated that for GSM internet subscribers, Globacom and Airtel increased their market share by 29.40 per cent and 17.35 per cent respectively. While market share for MTN and Globacom fell by 34.56 per cent and 29.40 per cent.

However, Internet subscribers for for CDMA remained relatively low decreasing further in Q4 2016 to 13.93 per cent from 18.81 per cent in Q3. The Number of multilinks remained unchanged since May 2016, even as Visafone had 30,305 internet subscribers as at the end of Q4 2016.

The report further showed that Etisalat had more incoming porting activities that hit 77.52 per cent in Q4 compared to 75.18 per cent in Q3, Airtel, Globacom and MTN accounted for 6.95 percent, 6.69 per cent and 8.83 per cent in Q4 2016 respectively.

On the other hand, there were 47,871 outgoing porters in 4th quarter of 2016, which is a decrease of 14.06 per cent relative to 55,703 recorded in 2016 Q3.

There was noticeable increase in outgoing porting activities in MTN which accounted for 34.48 per cent, while Airtel increased from 20.55 per cent to 32.92 per cent.