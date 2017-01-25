Tell Nigerians How Much Fund You Have Recovered, Senator tells Buhari

January 25 17:31 2017 Print This Article

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

A lawmaker representing Lagos East, Senator Gbenga Ashafa has called on President Buhari to reveal to Nigerians how much has been recovered so far from corrupt officials of the past government.

He said this on Wednesday during the Plenary while the lawmakers were deliberating on the 2017 Budget. Je said “President Buhari should tell Nigerians how much funds they have recovered in order to ensure transparency”.

In the heat of the debate in the Red Chamber, the Senator commended the Executive for bringing the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) in good time, as well as keying-in to the revamp of railways.

He added that “we must compare the 2016 Budget performance with the estimated allocations in the 2017 Budget as this will help us”.

