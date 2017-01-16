Tension In Ekiti APC Over Moves To Dissolve State Executive

All is not well within the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over moves to dissolve the State Working Committee (SWC).

Already, the party in the state has been polarised over the calls to dissolve the executive.

Findings by our correspondent showed that the calls for the dissolution of the executive ?are connected with jostling for the party’s governorship ticket for the 2018 election.

Those calling for the dissolution are of the view that the present executive members were handpicked by former Governor Kayode Fayemi and that he would have an undue advantage over other aspirants when the party holds governorship primaries next year.

Fayemi’s supporters are resisting the calls for the dissolution, saying the party needs to consolidate for the coming election and that constituting another executive would cause disaffection in the party.

Recall that when the APC was being formed in 2013, the SWC in Ekiti and Osun states were left untouched because of the impending 2014 governorship elections in those states.

When Fayemi eventually lost the poll to Ayodele Fayose of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he only filled the few vacancies in the SWC with his trusted associates.

Fayemi, from Ekiti North Senatorial District, is hoping to take another shot at the governorship seat of the state next year.

Already a group of aspirants from Ekiti South Senatorial District has been formed to ensure that the district produces the next governor of the state.

Ekiti South Senatorial District is the only zone that has not produced the governor of the state since its creatio?n over 20 years ago.